Seditious "Proud Boy" Joe Biggs gets 17 years

I hope that 17 years gives some of these goons reason to pause and perhaps even inspires them to think before they attempt to overthrow the United States again.

Proud Boy leader Joe Biggs has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the January 6th insurrection. Biggs was on the ground, leading the Moron Rebellion with his megaphone. The judge seems to have been lenient as the prosecutors wanted over 30 years for his actions.

NPR:

Joseph Biggs, a former military service member who helped lead efforts by the Proud Boys to take over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other crimes committed during the riot more than two years ago. Judge Timothy J. Kelly also sentenced Biggs to three years of supervised release and a ban on any interactions with organizations that advocate violence against the government. The sentence is far below the 33 year sentence sought by prosecutors. Back in May, he was convicted alongside former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and other fellow Proud Boys Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl. A fourth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and robbery involving government property.

Biggs better hope no one in prison has his favorite bat: