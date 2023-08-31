Ted Cruz to addiction scientists: "you can kiss my ass"

Effete Ivy League lawyer Ted Cruz situated himself in front of a camera with a group of honkey-tonk rednecks in the background to feign concern over a proposed national guideline suggesting Americans limit alcohol consumption to two drinks a week.

The Senator recited his carefully scripted line, delivered in an exaggerated Texas accent that would make Boss Hogg blush: "And now these idiots have come out and said, drink two beers a week. That's their guideline. Well, I gotta tell you if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly, they can kiss my ass."

The message is clear: drop your hatchets, you Carrie Nation worshipping libtards. Tough-guy Ted and his buddies are ready to lay down their lives to win this war on a specific drug.

The proposed guideline, which is being considered by the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, is the same as Canada's current recommendation for alcohol.