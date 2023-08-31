Watch punk rocker Laura Jane Grace perform a short set of songs by The Mountain Goats

Check out this terrific short set from June 2017, when Laura Jane Grace, founder, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of punk band Against Me! Joined the Australian music show "The Right Note" to pay homage to a band she loves—The Mountain Goats.

She performs passionate versions of the Goats' "Going to Georgia" and "The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton" and also explains her love of the band in an interview with Rod Yates, Editor of Rolling Stone Australia. Enjoy!

