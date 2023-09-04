70,000 still stuck at Burning Man

Attendees at Burning Man in Nevada, washed up and bogged down after days of rain, are still not permitted to leave due to the danger of driving in the mud. They are hungry and thirsty and no fun is being had. An announcement from the organizers is imminent, scheduled for midday Eastern Time.

The weeklong festival is scheduled to end Monday, but it's unclear exactly when attendees will be allowed to drive out of the area.

"The roads in Black Rock City remain too wet and muddy to officially open them for Exodus on Sunday 9/3," Burning Man organizers said Sunday night.

The organizers said they expect to open "for Exodus" on Monday and will make an announcement by 9 a.m. (noon ET).