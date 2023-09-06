Doggo is so shocked when a "toy" becomes real, she leaps into the air like a startled frog (video)

A curious German shepherd noticed a strange "toy" on the walkway in front of her house and ran over to inspect. But when she got right up close to sniff around, the mysterious object suddenly moved, sending the startled dog flying into the air and across the yard.

Even a person watching from the front door got creeped out, saying, "Oh my god, what is that!?"

The culprit turned out to be a frog, whose little leap was nothing compared to the acrobatic jump performed by the doggo — who was so overwhelmed by her animated find, her human friend had to carry her back into the house, according to her TikTok post. (See video below, posted by emdetka.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Osetrik / shutterstock.com

