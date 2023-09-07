Watch Dick Cheney say "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump"

I can't remember ever agreeing with anything Dick Cheney has said, but here we are. In this video, the former Vice President gives a grave warning about Donald Trump.

Video below.

Here's the transcript:

In our nation's 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.