Whoops! Hungry koala eats thousands of nursery seedlings intended for a wildlife corridor

Meet Claude, a koala who ate thousands of nursery seedlings from a nursery near Lismore, New South Wales, Australia. The seedlings were being grown for the World Wildlife Fund and Bangalow Koalas and were intended to be planted as part of their wildlife corridor—the organization has a goal of planting 500,000 trees by the end of 2025.

ABC Australia provides more details:

Mr Herington [who was growing the seedlings] alleges the leaf thief consumed several thousand seedlings over the course of his crime spree and cost the business up to $6,000.

He said he was building a koala-proof fence to permanently deter the likes of Claude.

"It's basically just a netting fence with star pickets and it's got a wobbly top on it, so if he tries to climb up the fence he's going to swing back out and hopefully that will keep him out," Mr Herington said.

He said it was the first time in about 20 years that a koala had eaten his products.