"Ritual mass murder" site… wasn't that

A squad of police cars, sirens blaring, raced to a community space in the seaside resort village of Chapel St. Leonards, UK after receiving reports of a "ritual mass murder." Turns out, a few local dog walkers confused a yoga class for a gruesome killing spree.

"They were all participating in a beautiful deep relaxation and it could have never run through any of our minds that it could be taken in this way," said Unity Yoga proprietor Millie Laws.

From CNN:

Seascape Cafe at the Observatory described the incident on Wednesday evening in a Facebook post, writing: "If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30pm last night then please be reassured. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor… Which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation." "Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs," the post continued.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)