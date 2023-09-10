Iowa: Trump receives a universally understood finger gesture

Jason Weisberger
Image: Redshinestudio/shutterstock.com

Some football fans at a big Iowa football game were unhappy to see criminally indicted Republican Presidential front runner Donald Trump. Using a popular gesture, they made their feelings clear. I find it hard to disagree.

Trump is campaigning in Iowa, while out on bail, hoping to stomp his mewing field of Republican opponents. As baffling as it seems, a guy on trial for failing to steal the last election and inciting an insurrection remains the GOP favorite.

Yahoo:

Several college football fans flipped the bird to former President Donald Trump as he waved to a crowd from a private suite at the Iowa vs. Iowa State game on Saturday.

Trump, who received a sea of cheers during a visit to a fraternity house before the game, got the one-finger salute from a number of fans as he and other GOP presidential candidates were on hand to check out the state's intense college football rivalry.

Can't wait to see how DeSantis embarrassed himself.