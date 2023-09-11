Dog Food Finder lists ingredients in common brands

If your dog hungry? Do you want to provide it with sustenance, but are worried about parabens or wheat or whatever? The Dog Food Finder is a searchable database of common brands of mutt meal that make it easy to exclude certain ingredients or make sure they're present.

The data and functionality you need in one place to find the best food for your dog. No fluff. Just facts. Site still in paw-gress! Suggestions and comments (+ dog pics) are welcome.

It's functional, but basically an embedded spreadsheet and quite fiddly to figure out that yes, Science Diet is the good stuff.