Roblox award ceremony canceled after developer with "high capacity magazine" fights cops there

An awards ceremony hosted by Roblox, the "game creation" platform designed to exploit its overwhelmingly minor-age audience, was canceled after a developer there got into a fight with cops and was found to have a concealed weapon with a "high-capacity magazine." The event did not proceed, reports 404 Media's Emanuel Maiberg.

"After being arrested, the adult male told officers he had a firearm inside his vehicle," United States Park Police (USPP) told 404 Media in a statement. "The firearm was recovered from the vehicle and the adult male was also charged with weapon violations." 404 Media also reviewed the suspect's booking information, which noted four charges.

When reached for comment, Roblox directed 404 Media to its statement on Twitter.

"In an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Roblox Innovation Awards due to a potential security concern," Roblox said. "We are working with all appropriate authorities and everyone is safe. We take safety very seriously. This is not how we wanted RDC to end."