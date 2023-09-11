U.S. announces official web design system

The federal government now has its own design system, crafted to make government online servives accessible, legible and consistent.

We make it easier to build accessible, mobile-friendly government websites. USWDS is an active open source community of government engineers, content specialists, and designers. Our contributors both in and out of government support dozens of agencies and nearly 200 sites.

The gold standard in this realm is the British one, widely praised for its simplicity, style and confident use of space. The U.S. one, at a glance, is similar but denser. It's easy to imagine how our checklist checkers and federal fiefholders pushed it thataway.

The true American response, though, would be for states to rebel against the very idea that websites should be accessible, legible and consistent and we instead end up with Vermont's website looking like a study in fashionable web brutalism and West Virginia's looking like Arngren.net