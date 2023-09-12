After Fetterman jabbed McCarthy over impeachment inquiry, GOP Senators piled on: "It's a fool's errand"

Pennsylvania's Democratic John Fetterman wasn't the only Senator to scoff at the politically challenged Kevin McCarthy for his baseless order of a Biden impeachment inquiry today. Even those in the GOP were turned off, according to The Hill, with one Senator, who wished to remain anonymous, referring to the Speaker's ridiculous decision as "a waste of time" and "a fool's errand" — McCarthy being the fool, of course.
"Fortunately, it'll be dispensed with fairly quickly if they ever send articles of impeachment over to us," the Senator said. "Maybe this is just Kevin giving people their binkie to get through the shutdown."
"It is frustrating, obviously," said another Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (WV), via The Hill. "I don't know what the evidence is, where they're going with this. I'm going to default to the position that the House is going to do what the House is going to do, and we'll have to react to that."
And then there was Sen. John Thune (SD), who said that McCarthy is "under a lot of pressure" and that his idiotic move is not "advantageous" to his party.
From The Hill:
The [anonymous] Senate Republican added that an impeachment push is a political loser for the GOP and noted that of all the internal polling they've seen, not once has impeachment been listed as a priority for GOP primary voters. …
A number of Senate GOP members said that they have not seen any alleged offense by Biden that rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and pressed that the timing of the news is unhelpful to the party as they push to fund the government by the end of the month. …
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters that McCarthy is "under a lot of pressure" from his conference on impeachment, but maintained that the best way to change the president is via an election.
"At least over here in the Senate, we need to be focused on trying to move legislation and keep the trains running," Thune said. "I don't think it'd be advantageous if this thing went further with all the other things we have to do." …
"If you're going to impeach a president, you should have an inquiry vote," [Sen. Lindsey] Graham [SC] said. "The way to make an inquiry legitimate is to have a vote as to whether you should have one at all rather than just the leadership deciding."