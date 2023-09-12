After Fetterman jabbed McCarthy over impeachment inquiry, GOP Senators piled on: "It's a fool's errand"

Pennsylvania's Democratic John Fetterman wasn't the only Senator to scoff at the politically challenged Kevin McCarthy for his baseless order of a Biden impeachment inquiry today. Even those in the GOP were turned off, according to The Hill, with one Senator, who wished to remain anonymous, referring to the Speaker's ridiculous decision as "a waste of time" and "a fool's errand" — McCarthy being the fool, of course.

"Fortunately, it'll be dispensed with fairly quickly if they ever send articles of impeachment over to us," the Senator said. "Maybe this is just Kevin giving people their binkie to get through the shutdown."

"It is frustrating, obviously," said another Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (WV), via The Hill. "I don't know what the evidence is, where they're going with this. I'm going to default to the position that the House is going to do what the House is going to do, and we'll have to react to that."

And then there was Sen. John Thune (SD), who said that McCarthy is "under a lot of pressure" and that his idiotic move is not "advantageous" to his party.

From The Hill: