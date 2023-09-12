Escaped killer was shot at by resident but stole a rifle and fled — now "armed and extremely dangerous"

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante, convicted of murder, was spotted last night sneaking into a garage and stealing a rifle that was leaning in a corner, according to Pennsylvania State Police (see video below, posted by The Recount). But, although the northern Chester County homeowner — who was in his garage at the time — shot at the 34-year-old murderer, the escapee slipped away and is still at large.

"Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it," George Bivins with Pennsylvania State Police said, via NBC News. "We ask residents in and around this facility to secure homes, outbuildings and vehicles."

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by scaling — or crab-walking up — two prison walls and climbing over razor wire.

From NBC:

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene within minutes but Cavalcante was gone. Bivins said he believed Cavalcante was unharmed in the incident. A green sweatshirt and a white T-shirt believed to belong to the convict were found near the edge of the driveway of the home and the search perimeter was expanded to include that area. Earlier that evening, at 8 p.m. Monday, a motorist reported seeing a male crouched in the woodline along the south side of Fairview Road west at Route 100. The driver turned her car around to verify seeing the man, but when she did he was gone. … Officials also received information from a resident in that area that a pair of work boots had been stolen from the home's porch, prior to the call about the shooting. … Police urged the public not to approach him, to stay inside and lock all windows and doors.

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is now considered "armed and extremely dangerous."



Police say Cavalcante entered someone's garage and grabbed "a .22 rifle that was leaning in the corner." pic.twitter.com/HM7oTEBgkr — The Recount (@therecount) September 12, 2023