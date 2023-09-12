"This was MY ass": Senator John Kennedy reads from one of the most banned books in the U.S.

Here's U.S. Senator John Kennedy reading passages from "All Boys Aren't Blue," a book by George M. Johnson, which NPR recently called "one of the most banned books in the U.S.". They describe the book:

The book is about growing up Black and queer, and always feeling different but not having the words to express it. Over the past couple of years, at least 29 school districts have banned the book because of its LGBTQ content and for being sexually explicit.

"Any time you write a book where you write about your truth, there are going to be people who want to silence that truth," Johnson, who uses they/them pronouns, tells Morning Edition's Leila Fadel.