Watch: Orangutan flings possum out of its home like an Ultimate Frisbee champ (video)

A possum in Australia picked the wrong home to break into when it decided to have a sleepover at Perth Zoo.

Footage shows the critter spinning through the air like a far-flung frisbee after an orangutan found the possum in its bed and threw it out. (See video below, posted by 9News Perth.)

Although horrified onlookers screamed at the sight, a zoo spokesperson later assured everyone via 9 News that the hardy possum "was sighted scurrying off after being evicted. They are a very robust species."

An Orangutan has savagely evicted an unwanted resident from its enclosure at Perth Zoo – flinging a possum out of its treehouse as shocked visitors watched on. 😮



A zoo spokesperson has confirmed the possum is unharmed, though it will likely not be paying its neighbour another… pic.twitter.com/1ewuyQmTkJ — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) September 12, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: David Henry Photography / shutterstock.com