Watch: Orangutan flings possum out of its home like an Ultimate Frisbee champ (video)

A possum in Australia picked the wrong home to break into when it decided to have a sleepover at Perth Zoo.
Footage shows the critter spinning through the air like a far-flung frisbee after an orangutan found the possum in its bed and threw it out. (See video below, posted by 9News Perth.)
Although horrified onlookers screamed at the sight, a zoo spokesperson later assured everyone via 9 News that the hardy possum "was sighted scurrying off after being evicted. They are a very robust species."
Front page thumbnail image: David Henry Photography / shutterstock.com