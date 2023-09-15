Irish tourist climbs Belgian statue. A chunk fell off.

Another statue-wrecking tourist has struck, this time in Belgium. An Irish sightseer attempted to climb a handsome Victorian-era lion-handler outside the stock exchange in Brussels, causing a chunk to fall off. He "was arrested and the building's management has called for him to cover the cost of repairs," reports the BBC.

The $150m renovation nothwithstanding, media report $29k in damages—not quite a Michelangelo here, but not a bill you want to fly back to Dublin with in your pocket.