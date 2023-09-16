Photo of woman smiling next to vintage worm-vending machine

Here's a photo of a woman smiling next to an Azar's Worms vending machine from 1965. When one encounters a vending machine full of various worms, what's there not to grin about? For 50 cents, an entire can of worms could be yours.

I assume that the worms come out of the vending machine wearing a tiny little tophat, as shown in the illustration on the vending machine. If I purchased a can of these worms and they didn't have on tophats, I'd need to speak to the manager.

Although vending machines filled with worms still exist today for people's fishing needs, this one wins for the cutest design. The worm cartoon on the vending machine looks so happy sitting on the fishing hook, enjoying its final moments.