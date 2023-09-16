Boebert fondled date's penis in theater

We already knew that U.S. congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) was vaping and distracting other theatergoers before being escorted out of a production of Beetlejuice in her home state Sunday night. Now, thanks to the good old enhance-and-zoom, we know she was fondling her date's penis and having her breasts pawed by him, all in view of other attendees at the family-age show.

Boebert cited the stress of her divorce for her behavior—that being a divorce from the man who was convicted for lewd exposure after flashing his penis at youngsters at a bowling alley. One of those youngsters was, of course, Lauren Boebert, who was so impressed by the behavior she later married him.

When Garfield County sheriff's deputies arrived, McCown told them that he had repeatedly asked Jayson Boebert to leave the bowling alley but that Boebert had "refused to leave and became belligerent." Boebert told deputies he had not exposed his penis, but had stuck his thumb through the fly of his pants as a prank. Trisha Walies disputed that in her account, writing: "I know that wasn't a thumb because thumbs aren't 6 inches long." Lauren Roberts told deputies she had not seen Jayson Boebert expose himself. Not long after that incident, Jayson Boebert found himself in trouble with the law again after a domestic violence incident (which has already been widely publicized) involving Lauren Roberts, his then-girlfriend and future wife. In February 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with harassing and physically assaulting Lauren, and was convicted on those charges in November. He "did unlawfully strike, shove or kick … and subjected her to physical contact," a Garfield County court clerk spokesman told The New York Post in January of 2021. Lauren Roberts had her first child later that year; it is unclear whether she was pregnant at the time of the assault. In March, Rep. Boebert voted against the Violence Against Women Act, saying she was opposed to the bill because it would secure abortion rights and tweeting, "This expired amendment should be thrown out like rotten milk." Jayson and Lauren Boebert were married in June of 2007, after Jayson had concluded his probation for the lewd exposure conviction.

What's the point of divorcing Jayson if you're gonna go straight out and get another guy just like him?