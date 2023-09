Here's a video of an orange getting a routine surgery to remove the baby orange slices from its tummy. Luckily, all three orange slice babies look happy and healthy.

All oranges have to go through this surgery at one point or another in their life, but this doctor did a spectacular job. If I ever need stitches myself, I'm going to have to give this top tier doctor a ring.

This orange doll operation was created by @foodkingdom88 and remixed by @bizarredocto.