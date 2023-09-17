Pet bird cooks minature toast in tiny toaster

Watch a pet bird "cook" tiny pieces of toy toast in a mini toaster. The adorable bird uses its beak to maurever the little slices of bread in and out of the toaster and then onto a plate.

I can't believe what a smarty pants this bird is! He even puts a tiny little coffee mug next to the plate of toast at the end of the video .

This bird is an excellent waiter (Even if he puts the coffee mug on top of the toast during his first try- lol). Whoever dines at this tiny cafe better give this bird a big tip!