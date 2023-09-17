Would you sit on this toilet seat made from a deconstructed BLT sandwich? I must say, it creates a strong sense of cognitive dissonance to see one of my favorite meals inside of a toilet seat. Despite this, I'd absolutely sit on this BLT throne- it's so silly and bizarre.

I love that it was created for a restaurant (the piece was created by Bailey Hikawa for a restaurant called @middlechildclubhouse). This toilet seat alone makes me want to visit the establishment where it's featured, because they clearly have a great sense of fun.

