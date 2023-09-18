Chicago-area libraries evacuated and closed after bomb threats

Public libraries in Aurora, near Chicago, were closed Monday after receiving bomb threats. They remained closed for much of the da, and were open reopened only after a thorough search bypolice found no threats in any of the buildings there. The threats follow others earlier this month that led authorities to evacuate several other libraries in the Chicago area.

At 11:17 a.m. on 9.14.23 officers were dispatched to the APLD branches after a threat was received through an online source. A physical search of each location was conducted, and no threats were located. Thank you to the Aurora Police Department for everything.

Illinois has prohibited libraries from removing books due to political pressure—a move described as a ban on book bans—which has made conservatives even madder.