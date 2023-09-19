A parody of that Jason Aldean song but with things you might actually see in a small town

Here is a parody of the controversial song with a super racist video by Jason Aldean. Aldean became known for filming a country video outside the Maury County Courthouse, where a black teenager was lynched in 1927. Aldean claimed this was not racist, and simply indicative of something that made no sense except as racism.

This parody shows things you are likelier to find in small-town America than Jason Aldean's imagination. The picture is still not pretty.

Crooks and Liars: