Sound of Freedom's real-life "hero" accused of sexual misconduct by 7 women

Tim Ballard, the anti-child slavery activist who founded Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Ballard, a previous adviser to the Trump administration on child sexual trafficking, was also the inspiration for the lead character in the movie, Sound of Freedom.

Vice reported that at least seven women have accused the QAnon hero of sexual misconduct. Allegations involve Ballard coercing female staff and volunteers into sharing his bed or joining him in the shower under the pretext of fooling traffickers.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) condemned Ballard for using the name of Mormon church president, M Russell Ballard, to promote personal and financial interests.

From Insider: