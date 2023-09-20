Irked kitty scolds human for accidentally locking her out of the house (video)

An adorable cat with a lion-style furcut was outside, scowling at his human when she came home. She wasn't sure what prompted his bad mood, until she went inside and noticed he didn't follow her in. Instead, he pressed his face against the see-through flap of his kitty door to show her what she did wrong.

"Oh, is it locked? Sorry, it's locked!" she said, getting his message loud and clear. (See video below, posted by Kovu.)

She immediately unlocked the little flap, and the miffed pet reluctantly stepped through, greeted by the family pup and cheering human. Hmph.

Front page thumbnail image: Astrid Gast / shutterstock.com