Trump's disgust for wounded vets: "Why do you bring people like that here?"

MAGA fans must be so proud of the way Donald Trump treats wounded veterans. In an interview with The Atlantic, General Mark Milley, who was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Trump was president, shared an anecdote about Trump's disgusting attitude toward veterans.

At his welcome ceremony at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, across the Potomac River from the capital, Milley gained an early, and disturbing, insight into Trump's attitude toward soldiers. Milley had chosen a severely wounded Army captain, Luis Avila, to sing "God Bless America." Avila, who had completed five combat tours, had lost a leg in an IED attack in Afghanistan, and had suffered two heart attacks, two strokes, and brain damage as a result of his injuries. To Milley, and to four-star generals across the Army, Avila and his wife, Claudia, represented the heroism, sacrifice, and dignity of wounded soldiers. It had rained that day, and the ground was soft; at one point Avila's wheelchair threatened to topple over. Milley's wife, Holly­anne, ran to help Avila, as did Vice President Mike Pence. After Avila's performance, Trump walked over to congratulate him, but then said to Milley, within earshot of several witnesses, "Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded." Never let Avila appear in public again, Trump told Milley. (Recently, Milley invited Avila to sing at his retirement ceremony.)

Trump's disdain for soldiers is well established. From a 2020 piece in Foreign Policy:

According to the Atlantic magazine, during a trip to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers." Indicating that he didn't understand why the United States had intervened at all in Europe in 1917, Trump also reportedly asked aides, "Who were the good guys in this war?" The Atlantic article, portions of which have been corroborated by the Associated Press, the Washington Post, and Fox News, also reported that when Trump aborted a visit to another World War I cemetery, blaming the weather, he remarked, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." In addition, Trump reportedly said that the presence of maimed U.S. veterans would upset spectators at a military parade, commenting, "Nobody wants to see that."

Imagine if Obama had said this.