State-run Russian TV broacaster teases a new Tucker Carlson show there

Money is money, and fired Fox News front-man Tucker Carlson knows where it is. Russia's government-owned broadcaster Rossiya 24 teased a new show featuring the right-wing pundit, and it looks a lot like his old one.

Rossiya 24 has not yet said when the show will air.

The advert, first shared earlier this month, aired again on 22 September with the words "on the weekend" but no further details.

In it Carlson is seen repeatedly saying the word "Russia" – in what appeared to be clips spliced together from earlier broadcasts – and concludes with footage of him saying the word "24".

This was accompanied by on-screen text reading: "The high-profile American presenter is moving to another level. Here."