Donald Trump says he will take NBC and other news outlets off the air if he wins in 2024

Wannabe dictator Donald Trump further threatens democracy and the United States, once again promising to go after the free press if he becomes president next year. In fact, he suggests that NBC News, and MSNBC specifically, as well as all mainstream media, will be investigated and taken off the air waves.

The treasonous, four-times indicted conman also, once again, dangerously refers to journalists as the "enemy of the people."

"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump said, in part, on Truth Social.

"Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" (See full post below.)

It's crystal clear that if Trump wins, the United States will no longer be recognizable to itself.