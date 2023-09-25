Grandma Boebert misses the good ol' days when she could grab some hog in the privacy of a public theater

Colorado Congressperson Lauren Boebert continues to ensure the story of her Beetlejuice bad behavior stays in the news. Boebert offered a grand non-apology to her constituents and "those who I love." The thing is, what Lauren blames as the problem is the theater's infrared cameras. The congressperson recalls a time, 20 years ago, when you didn't get caught infrared-handed.

Is Boebert up to something else nefarious enough that she wants us to stay focused on her gross behavior in a theater? Should we expect her to write legislation banning the surveillance state?

Yahoo:

"It's been 20 years since I was in the dating scene," she told Watters. "And back then, there were not infrared cameras watching my every move. But it's a lesson learned. As I said, I'm truly humbled and apologize to my people and Colorado's third district, those who I love."

Boebert claims to have learned her lesson; perhaps she should try the privacy of her own home.