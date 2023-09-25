In his sex-obsessed newsletter, Paul Gosar calls for General Milley to be executed

In MAGA land, the policy is that anyone who criticizes their cult leader is deemed worthy of death. Take Paul Gosar, the bizarre Arizona Congress who participated in the attempted takeover of the United States government on January 6, 2001. He's mad that former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marrk Milley shared an incident about Trump's disgust toward wounded veterans. So, in the most recent issue of his newsletter, which once again unveiled his peculiar interest in other people's sex lives, Gosar called for Milley's execution by hanging.

From his newsletter:

After the riot was in full swing, the Chief [of Capitol Police, Steven Sund's] request for National Guard was finally approved. But even after approval was given, General Milley, the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs, delayed. Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump's back. In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung. He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump. That is, when he wasn't also secretly coordinating and sharing intelligence with the Chinese military. How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered.

But the strange Gosar fails to note that Trump didn't call Milley that day, forcing others to step in. From Politco:

Milley made and received dozens of phone calls on Jan. 6, including with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, but never got one from his boss. He stopped short of saying he was frustrated with the president's silence, he said "I noted it." "You're the Commander in Chief. You've got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America, and there's nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?" Milley said. "No attempt to call the Secretary of Defense? No attempt to call the Vice President of the United States of America, who's down on the scene?"

The reason the National Guard arrived late to the attempted overthrow was because Trump was sitting in the White House watching coverage of the riots unfolding on TV. As reported in The New York Times. Trump made no effort to coordinate a response or deploy the National Guard, leaving this responsibility to VP Pence, congressional leaders, and Pentagon officials. Because of Trump's lack of leadership, there was confusion over who had authority to deploy the National Guard, which contributed to significant delays in getting Guard reinforcements to the Capitol as violence escalated on January 6th.

From the Times:

"According to public reports, he watched television happily — happily — as the chaos unfolded," [Senator Mitch] McConnell said on Saturday. "He kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election. Even after it was clear to any reasonable observer that Vice President Pence was in serious danger, even as the mob carrying Trump banners was beating cops and breaching perimeters, the president sent a further tweet attacking his own vice president."

In MAGA land, facts are lies, and lies are facts. Paul Gosar is smart enough to know the difference and smart enough to know his followers don't care.