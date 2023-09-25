New cat is supposed to chase a mouse away, but instead he finds a tiny best friend (video)

A family got a cat to chase unwanted mice out of the house, but the plan backfired in a major way. In fact, the little mouse was the one chasing down the kitty, who hid under a table.

But the bold mouse persevered, scampering right up to the cat, not to scare him away but to forge a friendship. And fast friends they became, with the cat rolling on his back to show his affection before the two cuddled up for a nap.

"Oh my god, is this a joke?" a family member can be heard saying in the amusing video below (posted by Gabi Daiagi).

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Markov.Sergei / shutterstock.com