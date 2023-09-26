Store employee charged with murder after strangling shoplifter

An employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts strangled a shoplifter and now faces a murder charge. Carl Kemppainen, 39, threw his life away to take another—all to stop a man stealing from the auto parts shop where he works.

When they arrived, the first responders learned two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out shortly after between the suspects and store employees outside the store, resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed. Authorities identified the man as Steen and determined he died of strangulation. Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Kemppainen was booked on a $125,000 bond. According to online jail records, his bond was posted. The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

