Fake MAGA electors in Michigan claim they are not guilty — they were "brainwashed"

Two of the 14 fake electors who tried to overturn the 2020 election in Michigan now claim they are not guilty because they were "brainwashed" — a term they jumped on after state Attorney General Dana Nessel described them as such.

MAGA defendants Mari-Ann Henry and Clifford Frost have now filed motions to have their cases dropped, claiming they were brainwashed and thus truly believed Donald Trump won the election.

"Convictions would require proof that (Henry) intended by her actions to defraud," Henry's attorney wrote, via CNN. [But] "If she had that belief [that Trump won], (Henry's) alleged actions could not have been performed with the intent to cheat or deceive anyone."

And Frost's attorney whipped up a similar defense: "Given that the AG stated that she knows (Frost) and the other fifteen Republican electors 'think that Donald Trump is the real winner of the election' and that 'they legit believe that,' then (Frost) did not possess the specific criminal intent to cheat nor deceive as required by the statues."

