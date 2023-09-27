"F**k Trump," say UAW strikers in refreshing street interviews

We see plenty of street interviews of Trump supporters talking about 5G chips in Covid vaccines, the resurrection of JFK, and a secret cabal of human-blood-drinking reptilian overlords, so it was refreshing to see this Distill Social video of UAW strikers expressing their political opinions.

Here are some responses to the question "Biden or Trump?"

"Definitely Biden. Not the grifter."

"Hahaha. I hate Trump. I think he's a stupid fuck. He's done nothing for us. He's for the companies. Biden all the way."

"I support Biden all the way… you wanna think what I think about Trump? Fuck Trump! That's the way I feel about it. Fuck him!"

Hurray for normal people!