2000s PIF depicts people stuck standing on top of gigantic cigarettes

This PIF from the 2000's took the phrase "get off cigarettes" quite literally.

The corny video attempts to warn viewers about the dangers of smoking cigarettes. To show just how dangerous cigarettes are, the video depicts people in a city, stuck atop cigarettes that are as tall as buildings.

Luckily, all the people (who look quite bamboozled about their situation) get helped by an emergency crew who rolls out the heavy duty rescue ladders. If anything, this PIF is a better warning against climbing tall things that you'll likely need help getting down from.