"Johnny Cash has been everywhere (man)" is a thrilling interactive website.

The site is dedicated to the Johnny Cash song "I've been Everywhere." It features a map that gets stamped with Cash's face in a new place every time he mentions it in the song. Make sure you wait till the very end, where Johnny pops up and flips you the bird. Just when I was feeling down about the internet, I stumbled across this gem of a site.

My faith in the web has been restored.