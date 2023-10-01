GOP leader McCarthy cuts deal with Dems to avert government shutdown; Gaetz vows to oust him

Faced with a shutdown engineered by his own party's far-right caucus, GOP speaker Kevin McCarthy yesterday cut a deal with Democrats in the closely-split House to pass a 45-day "stopgap measure" to fund government. The measure avoids immediate furloughs and other problems; Florida congressman Matt Gaetz vowed to oust him.

"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the band aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy," Gaetz said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Drama!