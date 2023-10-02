Track the carbon footprint of jet-set celebrities like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian

Celebrity Flights tracks the private flying-around of the rich and famous—and the colossal carbon footprints they have. Elon Musk is the world's most jet-set person, clocking 363k kilometers in the last year and generating 1021 tons of carbon dioxide. Trump is a distant second, with less than half the footprint and a quarter of the mileage.

Most of these folks, except Trump, have boasted of their environmental credentials. Note, though, that the travel might not be personal. Private jet owners typically rent out their rides when not personally in use. Nonetheless, Zuckerberg flying from Newark to JFK is funny. I'd fly Newark to JFK to avoid the Holland Tunnel. I think Greta Thunberg would fly Newark to JFK to avoid the Holland Tunnel.