Marjorie Taylor Greene backs plan to draft Trump for Speaker

Of course, Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene had to put forward her favorite candidate for Speaker of the House: the out-on-bail former President Donald J. Trump. Greene took to social media to share her campaign message for the indicted fraudster, where several colleagues joined in or had already loosed their missives.

Interestingly, Jim Jordan, who claims to be running for Speaker of the House, also gave Trump the nod. He said he'd take Trump any way he can get him!

CNN:

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday became the first Republican to publicly say he'll run to be the next House speaker, aiming to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted Tuesday. Jordan replied "yes," when asked if he is running for speaker and said he had just talked to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, who he is likely to face.

More via Crooks and Liars