Rudy Giuliani's lawyer trying to quit

Rudy Giuliani, facing a deluge of legal problems and already sued by one former lawyer, appears to have lost his new one too—so long as the judge in the Fulton County election interference case allows it. Pictured above is the face of Brian Tevis, the fellow in question, after CNN's Kaitlin Collins asked him if he had yet been paid by Giuliani.
On Wednesday morning, Brian Tevis filed a motion to the Fulton County Superior Court to withdraw as counsel for the former mayor of New York City who is now an indicted co-defendant in Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump.
MSNBC tries to stay on top of it all. "Eventually, Rudy Giuliani will go a whole week without confronting a series of unflattering headlines," writes Steve Bennen.
Circling back to our earlier coverage, this comes just one week after Hunter Biden sued the former mayor and his lawyer, accusing them of violating state and federal fraud laws "in their efforts to disseminate potentially damaging material."
That news came against a backdrop of groping allegations raised by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, whose new book is now available.
Those claims, which Giuliani denied, came just days before some of his former lawyers sued him, claiming that the former mayor owes them $1.36 million in unpaid legal fees.