Rudy Giuliani's lawyer trying to quit

Rudy Giuliani, facing a deluge of legal problems and already sued by one former lawyer, appears to have lost his new one too—so long as the judge in the Fulton County election interference case allows it. Pictured above is the face of Brian Tevis, the fellow in question, after CNN's Kaitlin Collins asked him if he had yet been paid by Giuliani.

On Wednesday morning, Brian Tevis filed a motion to the Fulton County Superior Court to withdraw as counsel for the former mayor of New York City who is now an indicted co-defendant in Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump.

MSNBC tries to stay on top of it all. "Eventually, Rudy Giuliani will go a whole week without confronting a series of unflattering headlines," writes Steve Bennen.