Giraffe poop seized from woman who planned to wear it as necklace

A woman returning from Kenya with giraffe feces could not keep her shit together passing through customs in Minnesota: border officers there literally took it from her. The contraband caca was going to be made into a necklace, according to ABC News, her having "used moose droppings to make jewelry in the past."

"There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.," CBP's Chicago field director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said in a statement. "If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues." The agency said Kenya is currently affected with African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease. People are permitted to bring feces from ruminant animals into the U.S. if they obtain a Veterinary Services Permit, CBP said.

Giraffe poop destruction protocol: steam sterilization. The woman could have faced a $300 -$1,000 had she "tried to sneak the excrement past the agents" but she declared it after being randomly selected for inspection.

