The internet was meant for websites like Minoa.cat, where a new random cat photo pops up every few seconds.

There's no other function to the site (and that's perfectly fine with me). Just sit back, relax, and say "awww" at the endless stream of cuteness.

With the constant distractions of social media and complicated apps, I can't help but love the lighthearted simplicity of a websitelike this one.