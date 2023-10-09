Elon Musk promotes antisemitic account as "good" source for Israel war news

Xitter owner Elon Musk told his 160 million followers to follow an antisemitic Twitter account to get "good" information about the war in Israel.

"For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good. It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in replies below," he said.

@Warmonitors is known for its antisemitic Tweets. which is probably why Musk has decreed it a "good" account:

No word from Xitter "CEO" Linda Yaccarino on her boss's taste in news sources. When I emailed press@twitter.com, I received the following reply: "Busy now, please check back later."