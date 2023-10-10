Cat acts naughty when he thinks he's alone, and his reaction when busted is hilarious (video)

When the humans are away, the cats will play — as in chomping on the forbidden house plants. But one naughty cat miscalculated, getting into mischief before the coast was clear.

Momo thought he was alone in the house when he closed his eyes in sheer delight, chewing away on a potted spider plant. Little did he know that his human was standing outside filming him from the other side of the window — until he opened his eyes and immediately realized the jig was up.

I've come across many a sheepish dogs before, but this is the first guilty-looking cat I've ever seen. (See video below, posted by momo.aiya.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: sophiecat / shutterstock.com