Police kill driver who rammed car into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco (video)

In what Chinese officials are describing as a "violent attack," a driver rammed his car into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. Police arrived at the scene and shot the driver dead.
AP reports that "San Francisco police said they didn't know why the unidentified driver smashed through the front of the consulate, located on a major street across from the city's Japantown neighborhood."
ABC News San Francisco shared some eyewitness accounts of the incident:
Cellphone video shows the moments that people inside the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco ran to get outside after a man drove right through the front of the building, then began arguing with security guards, according to police.
"The man came out of the car, he was like bleeding, long hair, Asian look and he was saying something one thing I hear clearly was, 'Where's the f*****g CCP?' That's what he said," said a man by the name of Sergii who was waiting for a Visa.