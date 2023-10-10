Police kill driver who rammed car into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco (video)

In what Chinese officials are describing as a "violent attack," a driver rammed his car into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. Police arrived at the scene and shot the driver dead.

AP reports that "San Francisco police said they didn't know why the unidentified driver smashed through the front of the consulate, located on a major street across from the city's Japantown neighborhood."

ABC News San Francisco shared some eyewitness accounts of the incident: