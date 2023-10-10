Trump idolizes Al Capone in lament over multiple indictments

I am not sure this is the flex real estate fraud and out-on-bail insurrection planner Donald Trump thinks it is, but the former President wants you to know he's been indicted more times than America's most famous mob boss, Al Capone. Go team!

Trump, who apparently holds an MBA from the Capone School of Business and Ethics, reminds folks about who Capone was and compares his list of indictments. Trump also explains that he's committing this crime for "you." I am pretty sure the MAGA hat-wearing samaritans everywhere will repeat this story as "more crime than public enemy number one!" is a badge of honor. Trump is offering his adherents a way to talk around the fact he is a criminal and an insurrectionist.

Crooks and Liars: