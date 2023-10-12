Steve Scalise to drop out of GOP Speaker race, reports Newsmax

Realizing that running for GOP House Speaker is a loser's game, Majority Leader Steve Scalise is dropping out of the race, reports Newsmax.

"Steve Scalise will not be able to garner the 217 votes needed to become Speaker of the House," said a Newsmax reporter today. "Scalise is expected to drop out of the race that could come as soon as today. If that does happen, we're hearing that Jim Jordan could jump back into the race." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

If Rep. "Gym" Jordan, who garnered even less support than Scalise this week after a vote of 99–113, is dumb enough to "jump back in," he could be competing against Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Newsmax went on to report.

Yep, the same hostile gunslinger who bullied Nancy Pelosi with a post in which he fired an automatic rifle alongside "#FirePelosi" days before her husband Paul was attacked in their home. And there's more, according to Newmax, with Rep. Kevin Hern from Oklahoma as yet another possible contender. So step right up, folks! But plan to stay for awhile. 'Tis another GOP shitshow in the making.