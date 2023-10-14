Michael Caine retires from film at 90 to become novelist

Actor Michael Caine, star of classics such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Jaws: The Revenge1, is retiring at 90.

"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now," Caine told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

"I've figured I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?"

Caine stars in "The Great Escaper" opposite Glenda Jackson, who died in June shortly after completing her part in the film. The film is based on the true story of a World War Two veteran who escapes from a care home to attend D-Day anniversary celebrations in France.