The Pygmy Hippo Shoppe sells adorable kitsch gifts

The Pygmy Hippo Shoppe is both an online and IRL store that sells adorable kitsch gifts. Their physical location is in Los Angeles near Fairfax Ave. This small store is filled with curiosities that inspire large amounts of awe.

I love their vintage halloween masks, spooky jewelry, kitschy home goods, and other wonders. Many of their items are handmade, and make for the perfect unique birthday or holiday present. If you like well-curated oddity/curiosity shops, this is a fantastic one to check out.

Image from: pygmyhipposhoppe.com